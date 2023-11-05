'I love You through this life': Anushka Sharma's special birthday message for Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017.

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday today, November 5. Millions of fans from across the globe are sending him birthday wishes for his special day. But the one birthday wish on social media which was missing since morning was of his life partner Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood diva has finally wished the former Indian cricket team skipper birthday in a very unique style. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a couple of pictures of the birthday boy wherein one of the photos was an article mentioning one of his many achievements in the field of the sport.

Anushka Sharma's heartfelt post on Virat Kohli's birthday held a touching message. While it didn't include the traditional "Happy Birthday," her words expressed the significance of Virat in her life and her deep love for him. It's a reminder that love goes beyond mere words and is about the feelings we share

In the caption, she wrote, ''He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so.''

In no time, Virat took to the comment section and reacted to her post.

Not only him, but fans in thousands wished him birthday in the comment section and wished him luck for today's World Cup fixture against South Africa.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares his FIRST look from Singham Again jumping off helicopter | See pic

Meanwhile, India will lock horns with South Africa today at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. Both the team are the only ones in this tournament, who are unbeaten so far and have won all of their games. Both the Indian team and the Proteas are already qualified for the semi-finals.

Latest Entertainment News