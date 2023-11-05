Singham Again: Akshay Kumar shares his FIRST look jumping off helicopter | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar will reprise his role from Sooryavanshi in upcoming film in Singham series.

Akshay Kumar, who joined Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe with Sooryavanshi, will be seen reprising his role of ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi in the filmmaker's upcoming much-awaited installment, Singham Again. The actor took to his social media account to share his first look from the upcoming actioner. ''‘Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila’. Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready?'' Akshay wrote in the caption, leaving fans bewildered. Akshay will be reprising his role from Sooryavanshi in Singham Again, just like Ranveer Singh from Simbaa.

Check out his first look from Singham Again:

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar shared his first look from the upcoming film on the occasion of the completion of his previous flick from the Cop Universe.

More deets about Singham Again

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was introduced to Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Shakti Shetty. The makers of the film along with Deepika shared her first look in police uniform. Check it out.

After introducing Deepika Padukone in the Cop Universe, Rohit introduced Tiger Shroff in the Universe as ACP Satya. He shared his first look in a series of photos where Tiger can be seen shirtless, showing his chiselled body. He is also holding two powerful machine guns. Check them out.

Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe is gearing up for Singham Again, the third installment in the iconic Singham series. Notably, it's the fifth addition to Shetty's action-packed cinematic world. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni Kamat Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. Joining them are Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari. With a blend of action, humor, and drama, Singham Again is set to hit theaters on August 15 next year, promising a thrilling Independence Day spectacle for Bollywood fans.

