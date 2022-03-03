Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 6: Alia Bhatt's film earns Rs 61 crore, aims terrific 1st week collections

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GANGUBAIKATHIAWADI Alia Bhatt features on the poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gagubai Kathiawadi has managed to bank on its solo release. After six days of the theatrical debut, the movie has managed to do business of well over Rs 61 crore. As per predictions, it is eyeing a great first-week collection of over Rs 65 crore.

A report in Box Office India claims that Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Rs 6-6.50 crore on Wednesday which took its total to well over Rs 61 crore. The box office performance is being hailed by trade experts who claim that it has managed to do great business despite footfall in cinema halls being lesser than pre-COVID-19 times.

"The six day business of the film is looking to be around 61 crore nett and the first week will finish at 66-67 crore nett which is fantastic. The way the film is trending it will probably go over the 100 crore nett mark in two weeks and it is possible for the film to reach 125 crore nett but that is dependent on how the competition fares over the next few weeks," the BOI report claimed.

Gangubai Kathiawadi's daily business is better than South films Valimai and Bheemla Nayak that released in direct competition with it. Ajith Kumar's Valimai has done really poor business outside of the South markets, as per reports and Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak has still not come out with its Hindi dubbed version. With The Batman and Jhund set to release on March 4, there may not be many takers for Bheemla Nayak Hindi version in the North markets when it is released this Friday.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It had its premiere at the Berlinale ahead of worldwide theatrical release on February 25. Bhansali will be following this movie with Netflix series Heeramandi, about a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It's a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the 'kothas'.

Alia, meanwhile, will feature in a cameo role in the upcoming RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The SS Rajamouli directorial hits the screens on March 25.