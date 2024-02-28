From Naagin 7 to Mangal Lakshmi: 8 new TV shows to premiere in March 2024

Follow us on Image Source : X New Hindi TV shows releasing in March 2024

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, is currently the most loved shows on Indian television. It has also been on top of ratings charts for several months. The show debuted in 2020 and since then many new shows came and went off air but Anupamaa has managed to maintain its numero uno position. So, let us find out which new TV Hindi shows are arriving next month or have arrived in the last week of February 2024 that will compete with Anupamaa for ratings.

Mangal Lakshmi

The show commenced on February 27, starring Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh in the lead role. The show centers around the bond between two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi. It airs on ColorsTV and can also be streamed on JioCinema.

Udne Ki Aasha

The show will go on air from March 11 and will star Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead roles. The show will air on Star Plus and can also be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge

The show will air from March 9 on Sony Entertainment Television (SET). The comedy entertainer can be watched only on weekends at 9:30 pm. It will also feature Bollywood diva Huma Qureshi.

Humara Pyaar Khatta Meetha

According to media reports, the cast for this serial has been finalised and the pair of Avinash Mishra and Archie Sachdeva will be seen on the show.

Although this show has not been announced yet, but reports suggest that Akash Ahuja and Amandeep Sidhu can be seen in lead roles in this show.

Superstar Singer

The show will commence from March 9 and will feature singer Neha Kakkar as the judge and Pyarelal, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Javed Akhtar as Super Mentors.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the 14th edition of popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to begin next month. Names of many popular personalities as potential contestants for the season have been doing rounds recently.

Naagin 7

One of the most popular show will be returning soon on Indian television.