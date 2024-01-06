From Bombay Dreams to Marvel Anthem: Times when AR Rahman wowed us with his international collabs

Follow us on Image Source : X AR Rahman turned 57 today, January 6, 2024.

AR Rahman, who turned 57 years old on January 7, 2024, needs no introduction. The music maestro is not only regarded in India but also internationally as a phenomenon. In a decades-long career, he has delivered some of the finest work, making him a name to reckon with in the world of music and films.

On the occasion of his birthday, let us take a look at his work as an international music composer.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

In 2007, AR Rahman collaborated with the Scottish Hollywood composer Craig Armstrong for Shekhar Kapur's Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Provoked

The soundtrack and film score of the Aishwarya Rai-starrer was entirely composed by the music maestro. The theme song of the film titled Alive, was sung by Kevin David.

People Like Us

The music of People Like Us was backed by Steven Speilberg, which had 18 tracks by Rahman. For the film, Rahman collaborated with American rock-singer and songwriter Liz Phair.

127 Hours

After Slumdog Millionaire, Rahman collaborated with Danny Boyle for the second time for the James Franco-starrer, 127 Hours. Rahman collaborated with English singer and songwriter Dido for a track, which was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Million Dollar Arm

Walt Disney Studios' Million Dollar Arm featured Jon Hamm, who played the role of American sports agent, JB Bernstein. The album featured artists like KT Tunstall, Iggy Azaela, Wale, and Kendrick Lamar.

Marvel Anthem

In order to attract more Indian audiences, Marvel Studios roped in Rahman to compose the Marvel Anthem in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The song was composed and sung by the maestro himself.

Bombay Dreams

Rahman worked with lyricist Don Black and came up with the score for the film in 2002.