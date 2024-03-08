Flight, mysterious plane crash thriller, releases on TV tonight: Here is when and where you can watch it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The story of the movie 'Flight' revolves around a plane crash.

New Delhi: '& Pictures' will telecast world television premiere of Bollywood movie 'Flight' starring Mohit Chadda, Shibani Bedi, Ishita Sharma and Pavan Malhotra on March 8 (tonight) at 10 PM. The film is directed by Suraj Joshi and written by Babita Ashiwal, Mohit Chadda and Suraj Joshi.

The story of the movie revolves around a plane crash which claims the lives of several passengers. The movie follows the journey of Ranveer Malhotra played by Mohit Chaddha, who against all the odds, has to face deadly obstacles on the plane in order to survive.

Ranveer decides to investigate the plane crash against the wishes of company's other stakeholders to uncover the truth behind the crash.

Speaking about his movie, Mohit Chadda said that he was thrilled to bring the gripping story of ‘Flight’ to the television audience. He added that playing Ranveer Malhotra was a challenging yet rewarding experience for him.

He hoped that the audience will feel the same adrenaline rush and enjoy the rollercoaster ride as they did during the filming of this edge-of-the-seat entertainer.

Pavan Malhotra, who plays the character of Balraj in the movie, said that he had an incredible experience while shooting for 'Flight'. The actor expressed that he feels the viewers will find the movie captivating by the intrigue of the narrative.

Adding that the movie is a testament to the power of storytelling, Pavan Malhotra said that he is proud to bring this thrilling tale to life on screen.

'Flight' was released in theaters on April 2, 2021.

