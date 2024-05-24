Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, best known for Super Size Me, dies at 53

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Morgan Spurlock

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53. According to a report in PTI, Morgan Spurlock died in New York from complications of cancer, his family issued a statement.

Craig Spurlock who has worked with him on several projects said, "It was a sad day as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave me so much through his art, ideas and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him".

Since he exposed the fast-food and chicken industries, there was an explosion in restaurants stressing freshness, artisanal methods, farm-to-table goodness and ethically sourced ingredients. But nutritionally not much has changed. Spurlock was a gonzo-like filmmaker who leaned into the bizarre and ridiculous. His stylistic touches included zippy graphics and amusing music, blending a Michael Moore-ish camera-in-your-face style with his sense of humour and pathos. “There has been this massive shift and people say to me, So has the food gotten healthier?' And I say, Well, the marketing sure has".

Filmmaker Morgan Spurlock has helmed several shows and films including Super Size Me, 30 Days, One Direction: This Is Us, Where in the World in Osama bin Laden, Rats, Freakonomics, Mansome, Fat Head, Crafted, The Dotted Line, Czech Dream, I Bet You Will, Drive-Thru, A Day in the Life.

For the unversed, Morgan Spurlock received acclaim for directing the documentary Super Size. The show is about Director Morgan Spurlock's social experiment in fast-food gastronomy sees him attempting to subsist uniquely on food from the McDonald's menu for an entire month. In the process his weight balloons, his energy level plummets and he experiences all sorts of unexpected and terrifying -- side effects. He also examines the corporate giant's growing role in the lives of American consumers and explores its methods of indoctrinating young people and its contribution to America's obesity epidemic.

