Father's Day 2023: From Piku to Gunjan Saxena, Hindi films to watch with your father

Father's Day 2023: He will hardly appreciate you for your achievements but deep down he is always cheering for you. Such is the relationship between a father and a child. Most understated and ignored but this relationship is all one needs to grow in life. Father's Day 2023 is just around the corner. The day is celebrated across the globe every year on the third Sunday of June. Over the years, filmmakers and actors have beautifully portrayed the special bond between a father and a child through several films. As the day falls on June 18, you can celebrate your relationship with your father by binge-watching some of the heart-touching Hindi films.

We got you covered and have collated a list of Hindi films to watch with your dad this Father's Day.

Hindi films to watch on Father's Day 2023

Piku

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, the film revolves around a father and a daughter who takes a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata despite their differences. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Irrfan Khan in an important role.

Angrezi Medium

Champak does everything possible to fulfill his daughter's dream to move to London for higher studies. Featuring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, the film shows a father's struggle to make his child's dream come true. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in titular roles.

Dangal

Based on the lives of world-class female wrestling champions Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, the film depicts a father's dedication to fulfilling his dream by training his daughters. Featuring Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles, the film became the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Drishyam

A father leaves no stones unturned to protect his family. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam is the official Hindi adaptation of a Malayalam film of the same name. The crime-thriller film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The Sharan Sharma directorial is cited as one of the best works of Janhvi Kapoor. The biopic revolves around Gunjan Saxena who dreams to become an air-force pilot and was one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. The film showcases the bond between a father and his daughter and how he encourages her to fight all odds to fulfill her dream of serving the country.

