Exclusive: Rhea Chakraborty's viral 'drugs' chat causes panic among Mumbai's drug peddlers

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's viral 'drugs' chat causes panic among Mumbai's drug peddlers

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Delhi zone's operation deputy director KP Malhotra along with his team went to Mumbai for investigating the matter, Rhea Chakraborty's viral 'drugs' chat has now caused panic among Mumbai's drug peddlers in Mumbai. The drug mafias have been destroying drugs either by burning them or throwing them into the sea. The NCB found out that drug mafias who supply drugs in Bollywood are now destroying their drugs.

On Monday, the NCB team will decide to summon Rhea Chakraborty, Gaurav and other people involved with the viral drugs chat accordingly. Today, drugs peddlers Abbas and Karan, who were caught, used to supply BDA- drugs that is in demand in the Bollywood industry. Abbas used to sell the drugs for Rs 5000 per gram, while Karan used to buy drugs in bulk and then distribute the same among other drug peddlers.

After the alleged chats of Rhea with Sushant's Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and others emerged pointing at the drug angle in the case, lawyer Satish Maneshinde on behalf of Rhea claimed she has never ever in her life consumed drugs and was ready for a blood test.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage