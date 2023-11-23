'Ensure our relationships stay intact...': Varun-Sidharth's stern warning to KJo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan stepped into the world of Bollywood together with the film Student of the Year, helmed by Karan Johar. They recently appeared together on the chat show Koffee With Karan 8. The duo sternly warned Karan Johar against messing with their respective relationships. Varun told Karan Johar, "Just make sure our relationships stay intact. You're apparently attacking married men on your show...You want nobody should have a sane relationship because you don't have one. Married men are worried".

When Karan asked the duo if they actually think that this chat show gets people into trouble, they said, "Yes, it does". Varun revealed, "I have producers working with me who are married". So far, Koffee With Karan Season 8 has featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Each episode of Koffee With Karan 8 has made headlines whether it was Ranveer-Deepika or Sara-Ananya. KWK8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in his upcoming series titled Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series will also star Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo among others. Indian Police Force is set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024. Varun Dhawan was last seen in a cameo appearance in the song Heart Throb for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

