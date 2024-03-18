Elvish Yadav's Gurugram fight with YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern was staged: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav enjoys a colossal fan following and him being a wild card contestant and winning the show is a testament to it. An FIR has been filed against Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT fame Elvish Yadav for allegedly beating up and assaulting a fellow Youtuber in Haryana's Gurugram. But, in recent development, the statement of the other YouTuber who was attacked by Elvish has been later found out that the attack was staged. Both of them had made an album song together with Punjabi Heroin.

All the arrests made earlier in the Elvish case, Rahul and everyone else have been released on bail. Elvish's lawyer will also file bail petition in Surajpur court tomorrow. Elvish Yadav has confessed to the police that he ordered snakes and snake venom for the rave parties, Noida Police sources said on Monday (March 18). Elvish also admitted that he had met all the arrested accused, including Rahul, at different rave parties and was acquainted with them.

In the Gurugram case, Elvish Yadav was seen being accompanied by a group of people. As soon as the Bigg Boss OTT winner entered the shop, he started slapping and punching Thakur. Rather than stopping him, the people accompanying Yadav started hitting Thakur as well.

Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav scripted history and became the first wild card contestant ever to win Salman Khan's reality show. Yadav was pitted against Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. While Malhan emerged as the runner-up of the show, Rani became the first-runner up.

