Dream Girl 2 trailer OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja will make your heart skip a beat | WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana aka Pooja from Dream Girl 2 has been teasing her fans for a while now. After releasing the film's teaser, the makers on Tuesday dropped the trailer of the comedy film. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Ananya Panday will romance 'Pooja' in the second instalment of Dream Girl.

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers shared a poster featuring Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja dressed in a red lehenga standing on a car's bonnet as other stars simped on her.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, however, only a little was revealed about Ananya Panday's character. The teaser gave a glimpse of Khuranna as Pooja flaunted her sultry saree.

Much like its first instalment, Dream Girl 2 follows a love story but this time it's set in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. A small-town boy falls in love with Pari, however, his double life is an obstacle to his love life. Backed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the film will be at screens near you on August 25. The film will also see Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Asrani, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

Dream Girl 2 was slated for its theatrical release in July, however, it got postponed. The first instalment featured Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali, Nidhi Bisht, and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

