Dream Girl 2 Poster: Ayushmann Khurrana’s first aka Pooja’s first look from the film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja in the new poster of Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been teasing fans with different teasers from the film, Dream Girl 2, building up anticipation. However, Ayushmann’s look like Pooja was kept under wraps.

The actor unveiled his first look from the film, and it proves the actor’s versatility. The poster shows the actor in a captivating new avatar.

In the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen stepping out from behind a vibrant curtain with his only face visible. The actor appears with a feminine look, leaving everyone intrigued. The silhouette of Pooja as Karam peeks through the curtain is simply creative.

Sharing the poster, Ayushmann wrote in the caption, “@pooja___dreamgirl Coming Soon! #25 AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 In Cinemas on 25th August”.

After the poster was dropped, netizens expressed their excitement and gave a positive response to the poster. One user wrote, “Super excited if really enjoy watching dream girl and it was super amazing, I wander what dream girl2 be like uff”.

For the unversed, Dream Girl 2 is Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and directed by the talented Raaj Shaandilyaa. The star cast of

Dream Girl will return for its sequel including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee. Ananya Panday is the new addition to the film and will be seen in the lead role. The veterans Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi, and Seema Pahwa will be seen in pivotal roles.

Dream Girl revolved around Karam, who is good at impersonating the female voice. To earn money, he takes a job at a call center and uses his female voice to talk to his client under the name Pooja. Later, his situation turns upside down when his popularity as Pooja grows.

Latest Entertainment News