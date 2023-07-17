Did Badshah fall off stage during live performance? Video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rapper Badshah

Rapper Badshah enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. With his songs like Pani Pani, Sanak, Kala Chasma, Genda Phool, Let's Nacho and others, the star has captivated the audience of all age groups. Apart from his music videos, the rapper performs at live concerts and keeps his fans entertained. In this episode, a video is being circulated on social media claiming Badshah fell off the stage during of his live performances.

In the viral video, the star performing on the stage can be seen sporting an all-black look and wearing a pair of black shades, much like Badshah's style. The video was shared on Instagram by a user Saif who claimed it is Badshah who lost his balance and fell off the stage. However, the credibility of the video is still unknown.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, internet users were quick enough to troll Badshah and bombarded the comment section. One user wrote, "Badshah bhai bohot acha stunt tha dubara karke dikhao." Another user wrote, "Mainstream se seedha underground." "Badshah ke sath hadshah," wrote the third user.

Recently, Badshah opened up about his conflict with Yo Yo Honey Singh and revealed that Singh made him sign blank contract papers. Speaking of his band Mafia Mundeer, Badshah said he used to run the band along with Singh. However, the conflict erupted after Singh wanted to pursue a solo career in music. He added that he made several songs with Singh that were not released. After shooting to fame, Singh did not care about Mafia Mundeer and the band members and made them sign blank contracts.

On the professional front, Badshah rose to prominence with his song Kar Gayi Chull for Kapoor & Sons featuring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He went on to do soundtracks for multiple films including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Khubsoorat.

