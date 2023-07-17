Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3, Jolly LLB 3; deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHAD WARSI Arshad Warsi to star in Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3

Anees Bazmee's Welcome is one of the most-celebrated comedy films among cinema buffs. Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, the film has garnered a massive fan following of all age groups. Arshad Warsi recently confirmed the third instalment of the film, Welcome 3, and also opened up about his upcoming projects.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Warsi claimed that the scale of Welcome 3 will be unreal and he will be a part of an 'insanely larger-than-life theatrical film.' He further revealed that along with Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt will also be a part of Welcome 3.

For those unversed, Welcome, the comedy franchise first released in 2007 and Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, and Anil Kapoor were seen in important roles. The second instalment of the film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015 and starred John Abraham in the lead.

Furthermore, Arshad Warsi, who is known for his comic timing, will be also seen in Jolly LLB 3. The actor confirmed that the film will hit the silver screen in January 2024. Speaking about Jolly LLB 3, Warsi said it is one of those films that shows you good vs bad. The first instalment of the film had Amrita Rao and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The second instalment of the dark comedy, Jolly LLB 2 saw Akshay Kumar in the lead and was a commercial hit in 2017.

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in Asur 2 co-starring Barun Sobti on JioCinema. In 2022, he appeared in Prime Video's anthology Modern Love Mumbai. He was last seen on the silver screen with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon for Bachchan Pandey. The film failed to perform at the box office.

Also Read: Hasiba Noori: All you need to know about the Afghan singer gunned down in Pakistan

Latest Entertainment News