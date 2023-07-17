Bigg Boss OTT 2: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee to enter Salman Khan's show?

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Dhruv Rathee to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting more exciting with each episode. To add a little more spice to the reality show, the makers got Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia onboard as wild card contestants. According to the latest updates, popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, the rival of Elvish Yadav, is soon to enter the house as yet another wild card contestant.

The development was shared by #BiggBoss_Tak0 on Twitter. However, Rathee's entry has not been officially announced by the makers. The tweet read, "Wild card entry @dhruv_rathee full support brother. Excited. Aab asli system hangs karega best roaster Dhruv Rathee bro.”

Take a look:

About Dhruv Rathee

Rathee shot to fame with his take on multiple topics, including politics, on social media. He makes explainers videos and covers trending topics across the world on his YouTube channel. With 11.8 million subscribers on YouTube, 1.6 million followers on Twitter, and 1.7 million Instagram followers, Rathee is one of the most-watched and popular social media influencers from India.

Originally from Haryana, Dhruv Rathee lives in Berlin, Germany with his wife Juli Lbr.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended by two weeks as the season is loved by the audience. The show started with 12 contestants including Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, and Jad Hadid. The reality show completed its four weeks and Palak Purswani became the first contestant to be evicted from the show followed by Aaliya Siddiqui. The third contestant to be eliminated was Akanksha Puri.

Recently, Cyrus Broacha, who pleaded with Salman Khan to help him out of the house during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, exited the show due to a medical emergency in his family.

