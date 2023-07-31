Monday, July 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Devara: Jr NTR begins shoot of 'intense' water sequence after a brief break

Devara: Jr NTR begins shoot of 'intense' water sequence after a brief break

After a brief break, the shooting for Jr NTR's much-awaited flick begins in Hyderabad.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2023 23:30 IST
Jr NTR, devara,
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Devara poster featuring Jr NTR

Jr NTR has begun shooting for his next pan-India flick Devara. The makers of the upcoming action drama took to their social media handles to share a new update regarding the film. The film is Jr NTR's 30th film and was earlier tentatively titled NTR 30. The next schedule of the much-anticipated flick will involve an intense water sequence, which will be filmed in Hyderabad. Recently, an action-packed schedule was wrapped up in the same city.

Check out the post:

Also Read: National Girlfriends Day 2023, From Tamasha to Love Aaj Kal, Hindi films to watch with your girlfriend

In the post, the makers wrote ''After a short break and some rehearsals to execute the sequence on a massive scale, we are back on sets from today.'' The post also features a picture of a half boat with two paddles.

Devara's first look poster was unveiled recently and it garnered astounding response from the audience. Jr NTR's first look poster was revealed on the actor's 40th birthday in May.

Also Read: Dream Girl 2 teaser OUT, Ayushmann Khurrana will knock you off your feet with Ananya Panday | WATCH

About Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara also features Saif Ali Khan, who will play the antagonist in the film. It also stars Shine Tom Chacko in a significant role. The upcoming action-packed film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

The music of Devara is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. The much-anticipated film is slated to hit the big screens on April 5 next year.

Apart from Devara, Jr NTR will also be seen in a Bollywood flick titled War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film will also feature Kiara Advani and will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News