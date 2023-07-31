Devara: Jr NTR begins shoot of 'intense' water sequence after a brief break

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Devara poster featuring Jr NTR

Jr NTR has begun shooting for his next pan-India flick Devara. The makers of the upcoming action drama took to their social media handles to share a new update regarding the film. The film is Jr NTR's 30th film and was earlier tentatively titled NTR 30. The next schedule of the much-anticipated flick will involve an intense water sequence, which will be filmed in Hyderabad. Recently, an action-packed schedule was wrapped up in the same city.

In the post, the makers wrote ''After a short break and some rehearsals to execute the sequence on a massive scale, we are back on sets from today.'' The post also features a picture of a half boat with two paddles.

Devara's first look poster was unveiled recently and it garnered astounding response from the audience. Jr NTR's first look poster was revealed on the actor's 40th birthday in May.

About Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara also features Saif Ali Khan, who will play the antagonist in the film. It also stars Shine Tom Chacko in a significant role. The upcoming action-packed film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

The music of Devara is composed by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. The much-anticipated film is slated to hit the big screens on April 5 next year.

Apart from Devara, Jr NTR will also be seen in a Bollywood flick titled War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film will also feature Kiara Advani and will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

(With IANS inputs)

