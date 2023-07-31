National Girlfriends Day 2023: From Tamasha to Love Aaj Kal, Hindi films to watch with your girlfriend

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Films to watch on National Girlfriends Day 2023

National Girlfriend Day is observed on August 1 every year. The day is commemorated to shower love and respect to women who have our backs no matter what. The origin of National Girlfriend Day is still unknown, however, it is believed that the day grew out of social media platforms.

Undoubtedly, boyfriends across the globe want to make their girlfriends feel like Queens. And yes finding the perfect gift for your girlfriend is quite a task. Well, we got you covered. Rather than splurging on gifts, you can plan a movie date in your house. Thrown in some cushions, light candles, order Chinese, and watch a romantic Bollywood film to deepen your bond. Take a look at Hindi films that redefined love.

Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali's directorial is one of the most romantic Bollywood films in recent times. Starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the film follows the story of Ved and Tara who cross their paths in Corsica and their lives change. The love story has a quirk, heartbreak, and a gigantic tub of romance.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, this Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor film shattered the box office with its earnings. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani released before Tamasha and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around a school batch reunion in Manali and the adventures it brings into their lives.

Love Per Square Foot

Karina and Sanjay decide to get married not for love but to purchase their first house in an elite apartment complex in Mumbai. And yes, they end up falling head over heels in love with each other. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in lead roles, Love Per Square Foot is streaming on Netflix.

Jab We Met

Another masterpiece by Imtiaz Ali. Geet runs ways from her folks to get married to the love of her life. On her way, she meets Aditya, who faced a personal tragedy and the story follows their love story. Starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, the film is one of the most-loved performances of Kareena.

Love Aaj Kal

Imtiaz Ali is synonymous with great love stories. Two lovers, technology-struck, find themselves dealing with distance, work, and heartbreak. Will they end up together? Love Aaj Kal has Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and the late Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

