International Friendship Day 2023: 5 ways to make your best friend feel special

The world today is filled with so much negativity and hardship, it can be hard to take a break from the hustle and bustle of life and recognise the people who matter most. This year, International Friendship Day falls on July 30. It is a day to celebrate our closest relationships and make sure our best friends know how much we care.

For International Friendship Day 2023, here are five ways that you can make your best friend feel special:

Take Time for Quality Conversation

Quality conversation is one of the most important things you can do to show your best friend that you care. Make sure you take time away from all the distractions of the world to just catch up and talk about life with them. Ask them about their day, share stories, laugh together, and share your thoughts and hopes for the future. This will not only provide both of you with some much-needed mental relief, but it will also be a great way to show your friend how much you care for them.

Plan a Surprise Outing

Surprise your best friend by planning a fun outing together! Think of something that they’d love to do whether it’s catching a movie, going on a hike, or even just getting some ice cream and try to plan it out in advance. Not only will this give them something to look forward to, but it will also be a great way to make lasting memories together.

Send a Gift

Nothing says “I love you” like a gift! Sending your best friend something special on International Friendship Day is a great way to let them know how much they mean to you. Whether it’s a bouquet of flowers, their favourite book or movie, or even just a handmade card with all the reasons why they are special. Gifts are an easy way to make your bestie feel appreciated and loved.

Write Them a Letter

Sometimes, all it takes is a few words to show someone how much they mean to you. Write your best friend an old-fashioned letter expressing all the things that you love about them. It doesn’t have to be long or complicated, just make sure it comes from the heart. Your words may stay with them long after this special day has ended.

Spend Time Together Doing Something Fun

Arrange an activity that both of you would enjoy whether it’s having a picnic in the park, or even just playing board games at home, spend some time doing something fun together on International Friendship Day. Not only will this give you guys something positive to focus on for the day, but it will also provide you both with some much-needed relaxation and joy in life.

