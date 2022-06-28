BTS Island In The SEOM releases today: Time, Where to Register and everything to know about this new game

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INTHESEOM_BTS BTS Island In The SEOM releases today | DETAILS

BTS Island In The SEOM releases today: During their last performance at the 'Permission To dance On Stage' tour in Las Vegas, the superband BTS had promised the ARMY that "The show might be over but our light will stay going forever." Since then, the band has been dropping various content for their fans. After the anthology album 'Proof', fans are all set to be wow-ed by HYBE's new game 'BTS Island: In The SEOM.' The puzzle game was announced earlier in April and pre-registration for the same had also begun. Over 1 million fans had registered for the game in the month of April itself.

What is BTS Island: In The SEOM?

BTS' new game has been described as a story-rich game co-created by BTS. 'BTS Island: In the SEOM' will feature the story of 7 friends (7 band members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook) living on an island alongside fun and addicting puzzles. The Bangtan members will have to survive on the island by fishing, lighting up fireworks, swimming, and more. Pre-registrations for the new BTS game had begun on April 26.

BTS Island Launch Date and Time

'BTS Island: In the SEOM' launched on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 am KST (6:30 am IST).

BTS Suga 'Our Island'

The fans finally got to hear BTS' Suga's track 'Our Island' as the game launched on June 28. The new game features a soundtrack produced by the band member which is his first game OST. The song plays throughout the whole game. Listen to it here-

BTS Island In The SEOM: How to Download

The new game is available for both iOS and Android users. It is easy to download BTS Island on Google Play Store and App Store. Just search it in the app and download it.

Meanwhile, after the launch of their anthology album Proof on June 10, BTS revealed plans to pursue solo careers and "grow", but pledged to return "someday". Currently, all the members are coming up with their solo projects, the first being J-Hope whose album 'jack In the Box' will be out soon.

