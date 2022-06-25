BTS V aka Kim Taehyung at Paris Fashion Week; throwback to singer's droolworthy style statements

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VOGUEKOREA BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS' most stylish singer V aka Kim Taehyung is all set to make his debut at the Paris Fashion Week, all thanks to Celine. The singer is known for his soothing vocals as a part of the superband BTS, however, he has carved a niche for himself as a style icon as well. Kim Taehyung never fails to leave his ARMY starry-eyed with his uber cool and dapper looks. From concerts to music videos to airport looks, BTS V has always been on point with his fashion game. Now that the world is waiting to watch him at the Paris Fashion Week, we go down the memory lane and pick out some of the best looks of V that have been etched on our memories forever.

BTS members including RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have been brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. They have attended many events wearing the brand and making iconic style statements. KIm Taehyung rocking a black long coat and checkered shirt with a tie by Louis Vuitton is one such look.

Another droolworthy look of Kim Taehyung shows him in a white jacket with green pants. He looks dapper holding a yellow duffle bag in his Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Check out more such looks of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung-

Meanwhile, as soon as V aka Kim Taehyung arrived in Paris, fans flooded social media with many comments. Trends like 'BON VOYAGE KIM TAEHYUNG' and 'V Rules Paris Fashion Week' started ruling the Twitter. Pictures of V posing infront of a private plane also went viral as he landed in Paris.

Dressed in a leopard print asymmetrical shirt and black pants, V oozed his natural charm while posing for the paparazzi. Have a look-

BTS' V will attend the fashion event with his close friend Park Bo Gum as special guests. K-pop band Blackpink's Lisa, who endorses Celine, will also be present at the event.