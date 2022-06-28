Is BTS' Jin eating Mysore dosa? Indian ARMY is losing sleep at THIS viral photo of K-pop star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIN BTS

BTS' Jin is making ARMY lose sleep with his every social media post. It was only recently that the K-pop star opened a thirst trap with his shirtless photo. His fans were still recuperating from it that he shared another post and ARMY lost it again, especially the Indian ARMY. Jin aka Kim Seokjin who is currently vacationing at a picturesque location shared a photo of him from a restaurant. The photo has him showing off the new dish he is trying. It appears to be a long roll.

The platter confused netizens and many wondered if the Korean star is eating Mysore dosa. Indian fans of the K-pop star took to social media to share their amusement about the same. "First, I thought Jin was eating dosa," a user tweeted, another said, "Don’t mind, I’m too hungry.. I was thinking awww how cute, Jin is eating dosa and then I saw the head poking out."

Before they could be more excited about it, Twitterati cleared the air sharing that it is not a dosa but a fish. Korean ARMY clarified that it was a Galchi, commonly known as hairtail fish in English. It is one of the longest fishes found in Asia and a much loved cuisine in Korea. In India, it is known as Karli Fish. Take a look at Jin's latest photo:

For the unversed, Jin is on vacation after BTS band released their anthology album Proof. Soon after the album launch, K-Pop sensations BTS revealed plans to pursue solo careers and "grow", but pledged to return "someday". Septet Jin, 29, Suga, 29, J-Hope, 28, RM, 27, V, 26, Jimin, 26, and Jungkook, 24, broke the news to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band's nine years together.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some down time to recharge. They also took a mini break in 2019.