Boney Kapoor's 3 staff members recover from COVID-19

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Boney Kapoor's staff members recover from COVID-19

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor says that three of his house staff who tested coronavirus positive have recovered and have completed home quarantine. "Happy to share that while my daughters and I had always been tested negative, our three staff members who had tested positive for COVID19, have fully recovered and tested negative. Our 14 days home quarantine period has also ended and we look forward to starting afresh," Kapoor tweeted.

Thanking BMC workers and Mumbai police, Kapoor also wrote: "My family and I would like to thank the doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus."

Previously, when the workers were tested positive, Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared his message on his Instagram which read, "Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

The filmmaker revealed last month that one of his staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry.

-With PTI inputs

