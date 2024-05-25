Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui admitted to hospital, comedian's close friend shares pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Comedian Munawar faruqui.

Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 winner and popular comedian, has been admitted to a hospital after he fell sick. He was admitted on May 24 and his close friend informed his fans on social media. Munawar's friend took to his social media handle and shared a picture of the comedian wherein he can be seen resting on the hospital bed with IV drops on his hand. ''Wishing all the strength to my brother @munawar.Faruqui get well soon,'' Munawar's friend captioned the picture.

Earlier in March, Munawar among 13 others were detained in Mumbai. following a raid on a hookah parlour. Although it was a non-bailable offense, hence the police gave notice and let Faruqui go.

When Munawar made headlines

Munawar was in the news in 2021 after he was accused of hurting Hindu sentiments at one of his stand-ups. He was accused of making fun of Lord Ram, following which he was booked and spent one month in jail. Later, many of his shows were also cancelled in several states.

The next year, he participated in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and emerged as the winner of the reality show.

Last year, he was introduced as one of the housemates in Bigg Boss 17. After spending over 100 days in the BB House, he won the show recently. Post winning the show, he received a massive welcome in Mumbai's Dongri. He not only won the trophy but also took home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car.

