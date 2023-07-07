Bawaal: Varun Dhawan is smitten by a fan singing Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte; shares video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for Bawaal

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the teaser of Bawaal was released on July 5. The film will was slated for its theatrical release in October this year, however, the makers recently announced that it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. After dropping the teaser, the makers have released the audio track of the film's first romantic melody, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, on Friday.

Soon after the track's release, fans started to upload their versions of Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. But, Varun Dhawan got smitten by one fan who left him stunned with his vocals. Sharing the video of the fan on Twitter, the actor wrote, "Superb."

Watch the video here:

Crooned by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte has been composed, created, and arranged by Mithoon himself. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, who wrote the dialogues for Adipurush.

Listen to the full song here:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who also helmed Aamir Khan's Dangal, Bawaal is said to be the most expensive film of the filmmaker. The teaser of the film was released on July 5 and promises a tragic love story in the backdrop of World War 2. While Varun will be seen as Ajay, Janhvi will portray Nisha.

Sharing the teaser of Bawaal, Janhvi wrote, "Love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal!"

Watch the teaser here:

Ahead of its teaser release, Nitesh Tiwari, in a statement, revealed that the film has been shot across three locations in India and five European countries. Speaking about the plot of the film, Tiwari said Bawaal's storyline is captivating with dramatic visuals, and amazing chemistry between Janvhi and Varun. Bawaal has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Also Read: Friday Releases: 72 Hoorain Vs Vidya Balan's Neeyat; Sonam Kapoor-Vinay Pathak's Blind takes OTT route

Latest Entertainment News