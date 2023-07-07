Friday Releases: 72 Hoorain Vs Vidya Balan's Neeyat; Sonam Kapoor-Vinay Pathak's Blind takes OTT route

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 72 Hoorain VS Neeyat and Blind

Friday Releases: The weekend has kicked in and many of us would be enjoying and spending time with our friends and family for a movie or may end up watching a new title on OTT. This Friday, Vidya Balan is all set to return to the theatres with her film Neeyat. It is a suspense-thriller in which the actor plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor's Blink will be dropped on Jio Cinema. And this time, the entertainment will be no less as a list of movies have lined up for release.

72 Hoorain

Starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead, the Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directorial focuses on the consequences of violent extremism'. The filmmaker won the National Film Award for best direction for the film in 2021. The film had its premiere under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention.

Neeyat

Vidya Balan's film Neeyat is a suspense-thriller in which she plays an investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire's party where no one is what they seem and everyone has a secret. Helmed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. It has been produced by Prime Video and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Blind

In the thriller, Sonam Kapoor portrays a resilient visually impaired woman thrust into a high-stakes criminal investigation. It is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles. The film will be streaming on Jio Cinema.

Tarla

The movie is all about Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows, Tarla Dalal, played by Huma Qureshi. 'Tarla' is directed by Piyush Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. Apart from Huma, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi in the lead role. The film will be streaming on Zee5.

Adhura

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles. Adhura is a chilling journey revolving around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, set in two timelines - 2022 and 2007. Secrets, disappearances, and eerie occurrences connect a guilt-ridden alumnus Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh)and a troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora), blurring the lines between the past and present. As the shocking truth threatens to unravel, the batch of 2007 is forced to confront their inner demons, as the school's core is threatened, forever changing the lives of those involved.

Farhana

It's Aishwarya Rajesh's career-best performance in the Tamil release directed by Nelson Venkatesan. Rajesh's portrayal of Farhana, a brave and determined Muslim woman, carries the entire film on her shoulders. The film progresses around Farhana, an educated woman living with her husband Karim (Jithan Ramesh) and their three children. Despite her orthodox father Boots Bhai's (Kitty) disapproval, Farhana takes up a job at a call centre to escape poverty. She excels in her work and later transitions to a friendly chat process that pays higher incentives. However, a mysterious caller enters her life, seeking intellectual conversation rather than sexual encounters.

