72 Hoorain has finally hit the silver screen

Movie Name: 72 Hoorain review: Sanjay Puran Singh's film delivers thought-provoking truth about terrorism and religion

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: July 6

July 6 Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chouhan

Genre: Drama

Manipulating people in the name of religion and taking them on the wrong path is nothing new in this world. Jihad is a crime practiced by terrorists to spread terror among people. Showing big dreams to innocent and helpless people under the guise of religion and getting them to kill innocent people, has become common in the country. Director Sanjay Puran Singh's film '72 Hoorain' hit the silver screen on July 6. The film is a satirical take on terrorists.

The plot

Written by Anil Pandey, the makers made sure to not hurt any religious sentiments through the film. The plot of the film revolves around two young men Hakim (Pawan Malhotra) and Saqib (Aamir Basheer). The duo, manipulated by a Maulana, go out for Jihad and get ready to carry out a suicide attack at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Maulana lures them saying jihadis go to 'Jannat' after jihad where they meet '72 Hoorain' and the angels of Allah will roam around as their shadow.

But the truth turns out to be something else when both of them die, their souls face the truth which was completely different from Maulana's words. At the same time, even their families don't get a chance to carry out their funeral and offer namaz. They feel that if maybe their funeral is done with Namaz, then the doors of Jannat will open. Meanwhile, 169 days pass and you will have to head to the cinema hall to see what happens to the souls of these two Jihadis.

Story highlights brainwashing in the name of religion

'72 Hoorain' highlights how people are manipulated in the name of religion and forced into terrorism. The film bravely raised the issue of terrorism spreading across people.

Top-notch direction and cinematography

Talking about the direction of this film, Sanjay Puran Singh has done full justice to it. Some scenes in the film are heart-wrenching where a woman goes to commit suicide and her mother tells her how big a crime it is, and what effect it has on the wandering soul of suicide terrorists In the same direction, the scene of the bomb blast has been shown in such a way that you will be shaken. The director has worked hard on each scene, and each frame of the film, and his interesting style of storytelling on screen is enough to give the audience goosebumps.

The black-and-white tone

The special thing about this film for cinema lovers is that you will enjoy black-and-white cinema with great VFX. You don't get to see most of the film in black and white. This was a perfect idea for the wandering souls. Talking about acting, Pawan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir have done a great job. The entire film revolves around both the actors and both the actors have raised the bar of the film with their stellar performances.