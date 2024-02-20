Bastar: The Naxal Story: A look into character journey of Adah Sharma with newly launched poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A look into character journey of Adah Sharma with newly launched poster

Since the announcement of Bastar: The Naxal Story came out from Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma, huge excitement has been witnessed among the masses. The two teasers of the film have been released so far and it received the audience's open support.

The makers of Bastar: The Naxal Story have now unveiled the character posters from the much-awaited film. The team has shared a series of new posters from the film which introduces the audiences to the lead actors and the characters they're playing in the film. Sharing the series of posters on social media, the makers jotted the caption which says, "The bloodiest chapter of Indian history kept hidden from you... until now. Discover the truth in Bastar: The Naxal Story hitting theatres on 15th March 2024!"

Adah Khan looks impressive in Bastar: The Naxal Story poster

The poster traces the journey of Adah Sharma's character as she turned from an IPS officer to a courageous and rebellious woman. The Bastar: The Naxal Story cast has also been revealed along with the poster. Ever since the film's announcement was made, the masses were eagerly waiting to watch another spine-chilling and real-life-based film from the team who previously delivered 'The Kerala Story'.

The first teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan and it is sure to fill everyone with goosebumps. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen. Adah Khan starrer will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

Adah Khan's work front

On the work front, Adah Khan was last seen in The Kerela Story. The film recently released on OTT. Just like its successful theatrical run, The Kerala Story is enjoying a similar response on OTT. It was released on ZEE5 on February 16 and since then it has been watched for over 150 million minutes on its launch weekend.

Also Read: The Kerala Story: After successful theatrical run, Adah Sharma's film achieves THIS milestone on OTT