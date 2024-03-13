Bade Miyan Chote Miyan new song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff shake a leg to 'Wallah Habibi' in the sands

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM SONG Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan in cinemas.

Makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Wednesday treated fans with another peppy number titled 'Wallah Habibi'. The song features the lead stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, shaking a leg with two female protagonists Manushi Chillar and Alaya F from the film.

The track has been composed by Vishal Mishra, who earlier delivered a chartbuster in the form of ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster ‘Animal’. Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani along with Vishal Mishra, Dipakshi Kalita have gone behind the mic to lend their vocals to the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil for the track.

Watch the song:

Deets about the song

The song, which has been shot in the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, has an Arabic vibe to it and the dance has been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. The track has been shot in extreme weather conditions with intense wind in Wadi Rum.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the main antagonist in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

The film is slated to hit the big screens in April on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma's hook step with Armaan Malik | WATCH viral video