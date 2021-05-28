Image Source : TWITTER/@SRIKANTA_LOHAR 'Arrest Randeep Hooda' trends after his 'sexist and casteist' joke video on Mayawati goes viral

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been in the headlines lately after an old video of his went viral. In the said clip, the actor is seen cracking a joke on the politician and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati. While it is unclear when the video was shot and in what context Hooda was making the joke, netizens are furious and have accused him of being 'sexist and casteist.' Since the video went viral, people on the social media have been demanding an apology and are also trolling him. Now, 'Arrest Randeep Hooda' has started trending on Twitter.

Slamming the 'dirty joke' Randeep Hooda made on politician Mayawati, one Twitter user said, "if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed." Another tweeted, "Threat & insult of a women anywhere is a threat to their respect & dignity everywhere."

Another wrote, "The depravity of the 'joke' is unbelievable! And the smugness on his face while narrating this joke seems like the guy has 'achieved' something great by telling this joke."

Actor Randeep Hooda hasn't reacted or issued any statement regarding the video yet.

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the recently released film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan. He played the antagonist in the Eig biggie, also starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The actor will be next seen in the web series Inspector Avinash. The cop thriller also features Urvashi Rautela, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

Based on the real life events of super cop Avinash Mishra, the Jio Studios' web-series is helmed by director Neerraj Pathak. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Randeep's policeman avatar as Mishra will see him in action as he deals with criminal activity in the state.