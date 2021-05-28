Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha slams Randeep Hooda for making 'casteist' joke on Mayawati

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been in the headlines after an old video of him cracking a joke on the politician and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, went viral. Netizens are furious and have accused him of being 'sexist and casteist.' They are demanding an apology from him for the same. Now, actress Richa Chadha on Friday slammed the joke made by Randeep. In a series of tweets, Richa called the joke 'despicable' and 'casteist'.

Tagged in a tweet along with Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and Konkona Sensharma, Richa was asked if she'd condemn the remarks made by Randeep Hooda.

Reacting to it, Richa wrote, "It's a despicable 'joke'. It's crass, tasteless and sexist." In a further tweet, the actress said, "Yes. It's casteist too. Also, plz explain to the reason why you continue to ask ONLY women to apologise for their male colleagues while you pontificate on sexism. Not holding my breath."

The 43-second-clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it. The video has Hooda cracking a joke and then laughing along with the audience.

On Friday, it was reported that the actor has been removed as the ambassador of Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation's environmental treaty.

Well, Randeep Hooda hasn't reacted or issued any statement regarding the video yet.

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the recently released film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan. He played the antagonist in the Eig biggie, also starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The actor will be next seen in the web series Inspector Avinash. The cop thriller also features Urvashi Rautela, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.