Arjan Vailly: Who was Arjan Singh Nalwa— the real hero behind 'Animal's chartbuster song

Arjan Vailly: The song Arjan Vailly from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recently released 'Animal' has created a storm among people, thanks to its catchy tune and outstanding performance by Ranbir Kapoor. What sets the song apart is not just its musical appeal but its ability to connect emotionally with the audience, especially striking a chord with the Sikh community by instilling a strong sense of pride and patriotism.

The lyrics, penned by the esteemed Punjabi folk artist Kuldeep Manak, vividly depict Arjan Singh Nalwa's bravery, resilience, and determination. The song's fusion of traditional Punjabi folk music with contemporary elements has resulted in a memorable piece that has genuinely resonated with many hearts.

What makes it even more fascinating is that the song has a historical foundation, paying tribute to the legendary Sikh warrior Arjan Singh Nalwa.

Who Was Arjan Singh Nalwa or Arjan Vailly?

Arjan Vailly, the son of Sikh military commander Hari Singh Nalwa, was a formidable commander in the Sikh Empire during the early 19th century, known for his bravery, strategic brilliance, and unwavering loyalty. His notable accomplishments against the Mughals and the British have secured him a revered place in Sikh history.

'Arjan Vailly' skillfully captures the essence of Arjan Singh Nalwa, portraying him as a courageous warrior who fought tirelessly for his people.

Arjan Vailly: All about the song, what does it mean?

The lyrics of Arjan Vailly from the movie Animal vividly narrate the battlefield exploits of Arjan Singh Nalwa, emphasizing his prowess with the gandaasi (battle axe). The song paints a vivid picture of a significant battle where Arjan Singh fearlessly wields his axe and employs various weapons, including the kirpaan. It captures the intensity of the fight, likening the Sikh warriors to powerful bulls and describing the flow of blood on the battlefield.

The song reaches its crescendo by drawing a striking parallel between Arjan Singh Nalwa and Animal's Arjun, emphasizing their shared attributes. It concludes with a powerful comparison, portraying Arjan as a lion who holds the police and government beneath his feet. The lyrics skillfully intertwine the historical narrative of Arjan Singh Nalwa with the cinematic portrayal of Animal's Arjun, creating a compelling and intense lyrical journey.

Watch Arjan Vailly Song Below

All About Animal

Meanwhile, Animal has not just set the Indian box-office on fire but has also emerged as the Number 1 film globally surpassing the likes of ‘Napoleon’ and ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ with $42.1 million, according to data published by ComScore.

The film, which is gore galore and credits Ranbir as a superstar, features Ranbir in dual roles. It was released across 38 global territories. The worldwide gross total includes $6.1 million in North America where it was released across 850 locations and opened at Number 7, reported Variety.

