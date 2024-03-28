Amar Singh Chamkila: 'The day I have...', Parineeti Chopra waited for 9 years to work with Imtiaz Ali

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amar Singh Chamkila team

Parineeti Chopra is currently in the news for her upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti Chopra launched the trailer of her upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila and revealed a few details. Parineeti Chopra was accompanied by the team of Amar Singh Chamkila including A.R Rahman, co-actor Diljit Dosanjh and director Imtiaz Ali.

According to a report in PTI, Parineeti Chopra said, "I remember it was a Zoom call with Rahman sir, Imtiaz sir and Diljit. I thought it would be just an introduction but then Rahman sir asked me, 'Do you know how to sing?' I answered 'I like singing'. And then he said, 'Ok sing and show. "I sang ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ and whatever Punjabi songs I could sing. That's how he auditioned me,” Chopra said at the trailer launch of the film here." She also added, "I have been waiting to work with him for more than nine years. The day I had come into the movies, I had made a list of directors and sir's name was on number one. Even though I felt he would never work with me, I still put him on the list. Now, it has happened."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, Parineeti will be portraying the role of Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing partner. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is based on the life of a musician of the same name. The controversial lyrics of the song captivated both fame and criticism before their untimely death in 1988.

The trailer showcases that the film has been shot in real locations. Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on April 12, 2024. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar. In the film, she played the role of Nirdosh Kaur Gill.

