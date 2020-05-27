Ajay Devgn urges to donate for Mumbai's COVID-19 epicentre Dharavi

Image Source : AJAY DEVGN/ INSTAGRAM The actor remembered his father Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary.

Ajay Devgn has appealed to all his fans and followers to donate for the welfare of the residents of Dharavi, Asia's largest slum located in Mumbai. Dharavi has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city. Ajay Devgn himself has taken the responsibility of 700 families.

"Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration and hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate," tweeted the actor.

Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donatehttps://t.co/t4YVrIHg3M#MissionDharavi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 27, 2020

Earlier today, Devgn remembered his father Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary with a heartfelt video. For the unversed, he was a popular action director and stunt choreographer in the industry and had passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 27th last year. Sharing a few glimpses of him with his father, the actor wrote, "Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring"

