Follow us on Image Source : WEB Adipurush: Mumbai Police provides security to Manoj Muntashir amid backlash over film's dialogues

Amid the ongoing backlash over Adipurush's dialogues, Mumbai Police provided security to writer Manoj Muntashir after he received death threats for allegedly 'distorting and disrespecting' Ramayana. Om Raut's magnum opus is under scrutiny since it hit the silver screen on Friday.

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush triggered massive trolling on social media over its VFX and dialogues.

After the trolling and backlash, Manoj Muntashir, on Sunday, announced that some dialogues in Adipurush will be revised. In a statement, he said, "I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, we’ll revise them. They’ll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all."

A note was also shared by T-Series that said the makers have decided to re-write some of its dialogues.

Meanwhile, several Hindu seers demanded to ban Adipurush for defaming 'Sanatan Dharma' with alleged cheap dialogues. Helmed by Om Raut, the film is reportedly made on a budget of a whopping Rs. 600 crores. The mythological film is based on the epic, Ramayana, and features Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdutta Nage as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana.

The film has been criticised by several noted celebrities including veteran actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama, in Ramanand Sagar's TV adaptation of Ramayana. Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna also slammed the makers in a YouTube video saying history will never forgive the makers of Adipurush for writing such 'terrible' dialogues and 'humiliating' Lord Hanuman. It should be noted that director Om Raut urged theatre owners to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman in every theatre.

Regardless of the backlash, Adipurush entered the Rs.100 crore club and earned Rs. 340 crore globally on day 4.

Latest Entertainment News