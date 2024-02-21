Miss World's 71st edition: 120 contestants reach New Delhi ahead of Mumbai's mega event on March 9

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The 71st edition of the competition is being held in India instead of UAE.

The countdown for the 71st Miss World event has started. This year this grand event is being organised in India. For the competition, 120 participants from all over the world reached New Delhi to participate in Miss World. This mega event will be organised on March 9 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. All 120 contestants are going to be seen competing with each other.

The Miss World event has started in Delhi with the arrival of 120 contestants. In this journey, these contestants will now reach Mumbai from Delhi. All the participants, including Julia Morley CBE, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Organization, paid an emotional tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat. His principles of truth, non-violence and equality have inspired generations of people across the world and this is reflected in the Miss World Organization's theme Beauty With A Purpose.

Who is representing India?

120 participants representing their respective countries have reached Hotel Ashoka. Throughout the week, they will be participating in several events, competitions and charity events where they will showcase not only their beauty and gentleness but also their intelligence, empathy and determination towards social issues. Representing India, Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty will be competing this year. Several pictures of Sini have surfaced online wherein she can be seen in Banarasi saree. She was born in Mumbai and her family is originally from Karnataka's Mangalore.

Miss World contest returns to India after 28 years

Miss World Organization announced that the 71st edition of the competition will be held in India instead of UAE. This is the first time since 1996 that the country will be hosting the mega event.