20-year-old Kerala model-actor Shahana found hanging, family accuses husband of assault and murder

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing crime

Kerala police on Friday took into custody a 31-year-old man after his wife, a model and actor was allegedly found hanging at their residence near Kozhikode. Police said 20-year-old Shahana, who was a model and an actor, was found hanging at their residence on Thursday night.

"We were informed about the incident on Thursday night. As of now, we have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC," police told PTI.

Police have taken into custody Sajjad, against whom, Shahana's family has raised various allegations including assault and murder. Shahana's mother told the media channels that Sajjad used to torture her daughter.

"We have received information that they had a fight over some cheque which she received for modelling. His version is that she hanged herself on the window. We are investigating whether her act was sufficient to cause death," ACP Sudharshan told the media.