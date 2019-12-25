Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi are 'too hot to resist' in Street Dancer 3D's Garmi song teaser

Garmi song from Street Dancer 3D will be released on December 26, 2020.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is ready for release. The film has already created quite a buzz ever since the first trailer of the film was unveiled. The dance film directed by Remo D'Souza also features recreation Prabhdeva's iconic Muqabla song. The song took over the internet and was being loved by the fans and now another song from the film is ready for release. The song named Garmi has been filmed Varun with Nora Fatehi and comes with a caution disclaimer. Varun Dhawan took his Twitter to share the teaser of the song.

Sharing the teaser video Varun wrote, "#Garmi teaser#varunxnora. Song out tomorrow launching it with @Norafatehi @Its_Badshah hopefully @iAmNehaKakkar will join 2020 rager coming #Streetdancer3d 24 jan"

Garmi has been crooned by Badshah and Neha Kakkar and we can surely expect it to be another powerful dance number. The will be released on December 26.

Street Dancer 3D will also see an ABCD 2 reunion as it features Varun with Shraddha Kapoor in the leads. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. Street Dancer 3D will get a Republic Day release and it will hit the theaters on December 24, 2020.

