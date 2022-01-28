Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SKFILMSOFFICIAL Salman Khan shares teaser of his song Dance With Me, leaves fans impressed

All Salman Khan fans are in for a treat, as their favourite actor has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest offering, Dance With Me. The superstar took to social media today to officially announce the launch of the song along with an impressive teaser of the same, much to the surprise of his ardent fans.

Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, Dance With Me promises to be an electrifying dance number. Salman's stylish avatar was also revealed in the song teaser.

While the colourful teaser is receiving love and appreciation by one and all, it has created huge anticipation and curiosity among Salman Khan fans across the globe, wanting to see its full version, which will be unveiled on Friday.

Meanwhile, Salman also featured in the music video of Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur's song Main Chala, which released recently. In the music video, Salman can be seen sporting a Punjabi look - wearing a Pathani Kurta, turban and a Sikh locket. Pragya Jaiswal also looked stunning in a traditional saree. The two can be seen romancing with simplicity, making us all fall in love with them.

On the movies front, Salman will be resuming the shoot of his much anticipated action film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He also confirmed that a sequel of his 2005 comedy film No Entry is in the works alongwith a sequel to the blockbuster hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).