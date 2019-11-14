Ranu Mondal new song Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from Happy Hardy And Heer out: elated

Image Source : TWITTER Ranu Mondal new song Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from Happy Hardy And Heer out: Himesh Reshammiya elated

Ranu Mondal's second song after Teri meri Kahani is now out. The song titled Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 is from Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. Ranu Mondal became an overnight digital star earlier this year after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen number "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai" on a railway platform went viral on the Internet.

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is back with a new version of the 2006 hit song "Ashiqui mein teri". This time he is joined by the Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal."Ashiqui mein teri 2.0" from the film "Happy Hardy and Heer" was released on Thursday.

Releasing the new song on social media, Himesh Reshammiya wrote, "Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 from Happy Hardy And Heer is out. It is another personal favourite of mine after Teri Meri Kahani. Happy Hardy and Heer releases on 3 rd jan 2020 all over, love you all thanks for all the support".

"I enjoyed every moment recreating my own chartbuster track which I had composed for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer '36 China Town' a decade back. Although 'Ashiqui mein teri 2.0' is a sure shot party anthem, there is a lot of depth and a very soulful melody attached to the song which have helped making the love story of 'Happy Hardy and Heer' timeless," said Himesh.

Watch Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 here:

Lata Mangeshkar was earlier quoted as saying that aspiring singer Ranu Mondal will only get short term success if imitate the works of yesteryear legends. To which Himesh replied, "She has been inspired by Lata ji but no one can become a legend like her. She is the best. Meaning of Lata ji's comment was that you can get inspired, it's a good thing, but it's not necessary to (do a) straight copy. Which she anyway hasn't done".

The first song from Happy Hardy And Heer titled Teri Meri Kahani made much buzz everywhere.

The film, produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and directed by Raka, will release on January 3, 2020.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page