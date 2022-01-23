Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DALER MEHENDI Daler Mehndi gives sneak-peek as he's set to perform at metaverse virtual concert on Republic Day

Celebrations are in order as Republic Day is just around the corner. Singer and record producer Daler Mehndi, who has lent his voice to tracks such as 'Rang De Basanti', 'Dangal' and 'Tunak Tunak Tun', is set to perform at India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day. In addition to dedicating a special track to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bhangra pop pioneer will perform his hit numbers 'Namoh Namoh', 'Jago India'. With this, Daler Mehndi has become the first Indian to perform at a Metaverse virtual concert.

Taking to social media, Daler Mehendi teased the audience what's in store as he performs at the virtual concert.

Before him, global pop sensations including names like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow and Ariana Grande have made the audience groove to their peppy tracks at a Metaverse virtual concert. Watch their videos here:

Based on a peer-to-peer network, Metaverse allows artistes to perform live from anywhere in the world, while audiences can watch them from the comfort of their own homes on their screens. In addition, selected NFTs will also be launched during the event.

Being deeply connected with the Indian soil, Daler Mehndi was the go-to choice for PartyNite to showcase its Indian metaverse to the world. Hyderabad based game studio Gamitronics has created this metaverse with playable NFTs powered by blockchain.