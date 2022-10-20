BTS Jin to play solo The Astronaut for FIRST time at Coldplay's Argentina LIVE concert| Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIN BTS Jin

BTS' Jin is all set to treat his fans to his single for the first time ever. The K-pop star who has been in news after announcing that he will be enlisting in Korea's mandatory military service by the end of the month shared details about his first single. The member of the South Korean music sensation BTS, will release his first solo song "The Astronaut" on October 28. But before that, he will be participating in Coldplay's concert in Argentina with his solo song.

Jin at Coldplay Concert

In a statement on Weverse, BTS' agency BigHit Music revealed that Jin will sing his solo single The Astronaut at The British rock band’s upcoming Music of the Spheres World Tour in Argentina on October 28. The concert will be held at 7 pm (ET) in Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires.

To share the information, BTS' official account tweeted a 'new message' from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for Kim Seokjin'. As they greeted each other, Chris said that he is 'getting better every day'. Later he asks Jin, "If you get permission, would you like to come to Argentina next week and sing The Astronaut' live with us? We have a live broadcast on October 28, and if you were there we could play the song for the first time. And thank you for inspiring the song. When we spoke about you having to leave for a while and missing the band and your fans, it was really powerful. I think the song found its way because of that conversation."

In response, Jin texts, "I wasn't feeling well either when I had a show a few days ago. I guess this is something all superstars go through! Thank you so much for working so closely on this song with me, and listening to my opinions every step of the way. I feel super honoured to have worked with you, my superstar, my bro. And performing this song in Argentina sounds amazing! I will make it happen no matter what because you are my superstar."

Before signing off, Chris asks Jin to send love to his fellow BTS members -- RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V.

Later, in a statement, BigHit shared more detail about the concert. "We’d like to inform you about BTS Jin’s participation in Coldplay’s world tour. In the Argentina concert of Coldplay’s MUSIC of the SPHERES Tour, Jin will be performing The Astronaut with Coldplay."

The statement also added, "This concert will not be live-streamed online. However, we will upload the performance video of The Astronaut after the concert to make sure ARMY all around the world can watch Jin and Coldplay’s performance." It will be shared on October 29 3PM (KST) on Bangtan TV.

BTS Jin's Solo Song The Astronaut

For the unversed, Jin solo song, The Astronaut was announced on Weverse, a day after the company said the group is looking forward to carrying out their mandatory military service with oldest member Jin initiating the process by the month end.

"BTS member Jin's first official solo single, 'The Astronaut,' will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it's a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you," the agency said in a statement.

BTS' Jin Military Service Enlistment

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will begin the enlistment formalities once commitments related to his solo album release are complete.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

BTS -- also comprising RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Suga -- hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June this year.

