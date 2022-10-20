Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 preponed to avert clash with Kartik Aaryan's Satya Prem ki Katha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN, AYUSHMANN Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 which will hit the screens next year was to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Satya Prem ki Katha. Now, to avert a clash, Ayushmann's sequel to his 2019 hit 'Dream Girl' has set an early release date. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, will now drop a week early in theatres.

The reason behind the move is to avert a clash with 'Satya Prem ki Katha', which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. 'Dream Girl 2' was supposed to be released on the same day as 'Satya Prem ki Katha' on June 29, 2023. On learning that 'Satya Prem ki Katha', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is slated to release on the same day, the producer of 'Dream Girl 2', Ektaa R Kapoor agreed to shift the date of 'Dream Girl 2' from June 29 to June 23, 2023.

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari (Ananya) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film also stars actors like Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' brings Kartik and Kiara together for the second time after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Details related to 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', which also marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures, are still kept under wraps.

Kartik also has 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and an untitled project by Kabir Khan in his pipeline. On the other, Kiara, whose latest release is 'JugJugg Jeeyo', will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

--with agency inputs

