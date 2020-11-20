Image Source : TWITTER/@ARMAANMALIK22 Armaan Malik unveils his third English single

Singer Armaan Malik has released his new English track titled How many, which describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship."How many" is Armaan's third English single after "Control" and "next 2 me".

"'How many' is about complex relationships where you're constantly fighting, making up, taking the hits yet carrying on. It describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship," he said.

"One of the hardest decisions is when to call it quits and close a chapter for good. It's really tough when you love somebody to just give up... even after the 100th time, the truth is, as long we love them, we try one more time. The question is how many times are you willing to try?" he explained.

This comes just days after he won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best India Act.

It has been a lifelong dream for Armaan to sing and write English music as well as represent India on the global stage.

"This music is inside of me, it's my DNA. This has always been my trajectory," said Armaan, who has sung many hit songs such as "Butta Bomma", "Main hoon hero tera" and "Jab tak".