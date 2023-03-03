Gulmohar Review: Sharmila Tagore-Manoj Bajpayee together are a treat to watch in intriguing family saga

Movie Name: Gulmohar

Release Date: MAR 03, 2023

MAR 03, 2023 Director: Rahul V. Chittella

Genre: Family Drama

Gulmohar Review: The march begins with Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee's 'Gulmohar'. The family drama film streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of love and tussle between the family. With this film, the Bollywood veteran Sharmila Tagore is returning to the big screen after 11 years. The trailer of the film received a very good response from the audience. Here we bring you the review of 'Gulmohar'.

Gulmohar is a family drama dealing with the turmoil of relationships and the tussle between responsibilities. The beauty of relationships lies in their confusion, as long as there is life, sulking and persuasion will continue, and love and tension with loved ones will also continue-- shows the Gulmohar family.

The Batras, living in a bungalow in Delhi's Gulmohar, talk about the last four days before Holi, as they pack their bags to leave their ancestral home of thirty-four years and move to their new home. Amidst the upheaval of reconciling the house, Gulmohar also reflects the personalities of the various members of this house, their perception towards life, and their feelings towards each other. As it happens in every family, here too there are many layers in the relationship, many secrets and uncertainty of the future.

Cast

Sharmila Tagore returns to films after 11 years in director Rahul Chittela's 'Gulmohar' alongside Manoj Bajpai, Amol Palekar, Life of Pi fame Suraj Sharma, Simran Rishi Bagga.

Acting

Sharmila Tagore looks very graceful and beautiful at the age of 78. She has played the role of head of the family and the confidant of the family members as well as an open-minded woman. It is an experience to see him on screen in a scene. Manoj Bajpayee has done a good job in the role of the elder son of the Batra family, but his honesty is not reflected in his performance.

This is different from the kind of character Manoj is seen in as, for the first time, he is battling with the family and its plans. Simran plays his wife. Simran films looked very comfortable. Amol Palekar as Sharmila Tagore's brother-in-law has given a very natural performance and his dialogues are common. Suraj Sharma in the character of Manoj's son has rightly shown the confusion of today's generation and building the future.

Analysis

The first half of the film is slow, it catches up in the second half. There is a slight lack of entertainment as mostly it portrays the family tension, but Sharmila Tagore's appearance on the screen brings brightness. The song 'Hori Mein' is ear-pleasing. Also, the guest appearance of Talat Aziz is good.

Many secrets have been shown in the story of Gulmohar, but avoiding one or two things might have made the story easier. It is a good thing that this film has been released on OTT as it needs to reach families.