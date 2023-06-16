Adipurush Review: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama fails to live up to the expectations

Adipurush Review: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama fails Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Adipurush

Release Date: June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023 Director: Om Raut

Genre: Mythological Drama

Adipurush Review: Ramayana has been written many times before and has been written in many languages in many ways. It is said that whoever saw the image of Lord Ram in his mind, he wrote Ramayana. One such image was in the mind of director Om Raut and he in his own way portrayed the image of Lord Ram in Adipurush.

Direction and Writing

It is difficult to connect Adipurush directed by Om Raut and written by Manoj Muntashir with the old epic Ramayana. It is also difficult to find the godly characters in the 2023 Bollywood movie as it is made keeping in mind today's audience. The film has been made so that not only India but also foreign audiences can connect with it. Ajay Atul's music is good and it is nostalgic to remember and listen to the chaupayis with which we all grew up.

Story

Everyone has read Ramayana and everyone knows the story so it cannot be tampered. In Adipurush, the part of Ramayana is shown where Sita is abducted, and then how Lord Ram goes to Lanka with Hanuman ji and with the help of vanar sena to rescue Sita from the clutches of Ravana.

Acting

Prabhas is good as Raghav but he adapts to his character long after the film starts. In the beginning, the connection is not made. While he has done a good job, expectations were high from Saif Ali Khan and he meets them perfectly. His character is powerful with a strong screen presence. Sunny Singh has also given good support as Laxman while Devdatta Nage, who plays Hanuman ji, has done a great job. His presence many times brings smiles to people's faces.

What did not work-

People who believe in Ramayana and are connected to it would want to connect with the emotions portrayed in Adipurush but it failed to deliver. Neither the pain of Sita's abduction is heartfelt nor the happiness of Hanuman ji bringing Sanjeevani herb for Laxman. There is neither fear of Ravana's form nor anger at his hypocrisy.

The fight scenes look like a Hollywood movie is going on. In the process of making modern Ramayana, the faces of Vanar Sena and Ravana's army appear like zombies. The graphics of the film are good but the exaggeration is disappointing.

When a mythological film is made, the first emphasis is laid on the language, but Om Raut's Adipurush has nothing to do with this. Many Urdu words have been used whereas in the era of Ramayana, Urdu language was not even in existence. Hanuman ji will be heard speaking in colloquial Mumbai language like 'Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka.. jalegi bhi tere baap ki' may not be liked by the audience. The looks of the characters have been talked about before and Om Raut has said that it is his depiction.