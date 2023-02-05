Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding postponed? Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding postponed?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally set to begin a new and most beautiful chapter of their lives together. The couple is slated to get married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with close friends and family in attendance. The wedding festivities have begun, and all guests have arrived at the venue. Now, the latest development says their wedding date has changed.

The soon-to-wed couple reached Jaisalmer on February 4 with their respective families. The wedding was earlier expected to take place on February 6. However, now it has been reported that they will exchange vows on February 7.

Meanwhile, the couple rang in their pre-wedding festivities with their mehendi ceremony first. The Haldi ceremony of the Shershaah pair is expected to take place on February 6.

According to India Today, the couple has opted for Manish Malhotra for their wedding outfits. Kiara has locked in ivory and red colours for the nuptials. On her big day, the bride will most likely be spotted donning a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding's theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa.

Meanwhile, around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high-profile wedding along with guests from the cinema industry. At the same time, 70 luxury vehicles have been booked for the guests.

The couple will reportedly be hosting a grand wedding reception for their industry friends. "Sidharth and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who has supported their journey," reported India Today.

