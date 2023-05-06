Roadies: Prince Narula & Gautam Gulati REFUSE to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula

Roadies is back again with its nineteenth season with Rhea Chakraborty. The actress, who was surrounded by controversy for a long time over Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, has returned to the screens as a gang leader along with Prince and Gautam Gulati. The exciting and action-packed sequence shows the never-seen-before avatars of host Sonu Sood and the Gang Leaders, however, recent reports claimed that things are not going well between the three gang leaders, Prince, Gautam, and Rhea.

According to media reports, Gautam and Prince are concerned about being harassed on social media due to Rhea, who was subjected to heavy trolling shortly after the show's trailer was released. With her, several users also trolled Prince and Gautam, therefore both actors reportedly refused to working with the actress. ALSO READ: Prince Narula clarifies his support for Rhea Chakraborty's Roadies' comeback, says 'Not here for...'

Earlier, Prince was in the headlines for lending his support to Rhea. However, he later clarified that he was misquoted. On Twitter, Prince said, "Hi everyone, some newspapers and portals are writing headlines about me that Prince Narula is supporting someone. I am not here to support anyone. I am only doing my work and I believe in being professional. I have come for Roadies and not to support anybody's comeback."

"I believe you all are smart enough to support whom you all want to. These portals are writing twisted headlines, I want to clarify I am not supporting anyone or disrespecting anyone. I am here for the audience and their support and nothing else," he added. The reality star's post comes after he praised her and said that one needs a lot of guts to make a comeback against all odds.

While she is preparing to make a comeback, Rhea stated that times had been difficult and that she was overwhelmed to get back to sets. She shared a video from the vanity van and wrote, "It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude,raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard,but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears #rhenew #resillience."

Launched in 2003, MTV Roadies has maintained its pace of being one of the most-watched reality shows of India. The show's roasting auditions are very famous and it has a massive fan following. In season 19, after high-octane auditions across Chandigarh, New Delhi, Indore, and Pune, 'MTV Roadies Karm ya Kaand' has fans in a tizzy with its fiery new promo.

