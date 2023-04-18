Prince Narula clarifies his support for Rhea Chakraborty's Roadies' comeback, says 'Not here for...'

Follow us on Image Source : MTV Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty

Roadies is back again with its nineteenth season with Rhea Chakraborty. The actress, who was surrounded by controversy for a long time over Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, has returned to the screens as a gang leader along with Prince and Gautam Gulati. While, netizens were trolling Rhea, Prince had lent his support to her. However, in a recent video on his social media, he clarified that he was misquoted.

On Twitter, Prince said, "Hi everyone, some newspapers and portals are writing headlines about me that Prince Narula is supporting someone. I am not here to support anyone. I am only doing my work and I believe in being professional. I have come for Roadies and not to support anybody's comeback."

"I believe you all are smart enough to support whom you all want to. These portals are writing twisted headlines, I want to clarify I am not supporting anyone or disrespecting anyone. I am here for the audience and their support and nothing else," he added. The reality star's post comes after he praised her and said that one needs a lot of guts to make a comeback against all odds.

Earlier, in a promo released by the MTV, Rhea said, "Aapko kya laga mein wapas nahi aaungi, darr jaungi...darne ki baari kisi aur ki hai. Milte hani auditions pe (What did you think...I won't return, I'd be scared? This time it's time for others to feel scared. See you at the auditions)." ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty resumes work three years after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Times have been hard'

While she is preparing to make a comeback, Rhea stated that times had been difficult and that she was overwhelmed to get back to sets. She shared a video from the vanity van and wrote, "It’s been a long waiting game. Being back on set, back to work is a joy I can’t describe. Heart full of gratitude,raring to go. Thankyou to all of you for your love and support. Times have been hard,but your love has been real. BRB - crying happy tears #rhenew #resillience."

Rhea Chakraborty linked to SSR's death

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020, aged 34. After his death, Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death. The 29-year-old actress was arrested and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

