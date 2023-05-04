MTV Roadies 19: Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty flaunt fiery battleground avatars in first promo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MTV Roadies 19 gang leaders

Launched in 2003, MTV Roadies has maintained its pace of being one of the most-watched reality shows of India. The show's roasting auditions are very famous and it has a massive fan following. In season 19, after high-octane auditions across Chandigarh, New Delhi, Indore, and Pune, 'MTV Roadies Karm ya Kaand' has fans in a tizzy with its fiery new promo! The exciting and action-packed sequence shows the never-seen-before avatars of host Sonu Sood and the Gang Leaders, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty!

With an unprecedented creative amalgam of a Metal Age battleground and futuristic combat armour, the striking promo pits the feisty Kaand-makers, i.e., the Gang Leaders against Sonu Sood who holds the baton of Karm. The promo shows the Gang leaders and Sonu putting their strengths, skills, and artillery to the test in the ultimate battle between Karm and Kaand.

Amidst the metal age battleground, Sonu is seen in full body armour of futuristic design with a baton in his hand. In the promo, the gang leaders and the host are shown to be all set for a fight, showing their strength and war skills to bring out their best in the battle between Karm and Kaand as this season's theme is 'Karm Ya Kaand'. The 49-year-old actor replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha in season 18 of 'Roadies' as a host and there were no gang leaders.

However, in the 19th season, the gang leaders are back with the host. Meanwhile, in the coming months, he will also be seen in 'Fateh' directed by Vaibhav Mishra, starring Jacqueline Fernandez. On the other hand, Prince Narula was the winner of 'Roadies 12' and he was also seen on 'Splitsvilla 8', 'Bigg Boss 9' and other TV shows. Gautam Gulati is known for his stint in 'Bigg Boss 8'. Speaking of Rhea Chakraborty, she was seen in movies such as 'Jalebi' and 'Chehre' among others.

MTV Roadies has always been known for its unique challenges, daring stunts, dramatic twists and a loyal fan base that eagerly anticipates every new season. With the new promo, it’s clear that the battle between Karm ya Kaand is set to keep fans and viewers on the edge of their seats. MTV Roadies– Karm ya Kaand is scheduled to go on-air starting 3rd June 2023 on MTV and Jio Cinema every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

(With inputs from ANI)

